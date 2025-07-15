The American League and National League announced their lineups for Tuesday's All-Star Game at Atlanta with Shohei Ohtani leading off for the NL and Gleyber Torres at the top for the AL.

National League manager Dave Roberts, who is Ohtani's skipper with the Los Angeles Dodgers, opened his lineup for Tuesday just as he has done throughout the regular season with his designated hitter at the top. Ohtani was the NL's leading vote-getter during Phase 1 of the balloting process.

Ohtani will be followed by hometown favorite Ronald Acuna Jr. (left field) of the Atlanta Braves and Ketel Marte (second base) of the Arizona Diamondbacks.