Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the company is building several massive data centers to power its artificial intelligence efforts, with the first one expected to come online next year.

"We’re calling the first one Prometheus and it’s coming online in ’26” Zuckerberg wrote Monday in a post on his social platform Threads, referring to a project in Ohio. "We’re building multiple more titan clusters as well,” he added, a nod to other planned data center complexes.

Frustrated by the quality of Meta’s past AI efforts, Zuckerberg has been investing heavily in the energy, computing power and talent needed to compete in the fast-moving AI race.