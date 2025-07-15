Five EU countries including France will test an app aimed at preventing children from accessing harmful content online by checking the age of users, the European Commission said Monday.

Several European nations have ramped up pressure on the bloc to better protect minors online through more stringent measures, with some going as far as to advocate banning social media for under-15s.

On Monday, the commission unveiled the prototype of an age-verification app that Denmark, France, Greece, Italy and Spain will customize to launch national versions within several months.