When Norway's plan for its opening Women's Euro clash with Switzerland was thrown into disarray by a first-half goal for the host, it marked the first of many occasions that coaches at the tournament have had to adjust their tactics on the fly.

At halftime in that game, Norway coach Gemma Grainger managed to get her side to calm down and change tack. It went on to win 2-1 and then topped Group A with three wins in three games to set up a quarterfinal clash with Italy in Geneva on Wednesday.

"For me, the best coaches make those decisions in game. It's easy to sit after a game, look at the video footage, look at the review and say, 'You know, we should have done this, we should have done that' — for me, the best coaches do that in game," Grainger said.