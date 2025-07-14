Tropical storm Nari, located southeast of Tokyo in the Pacific, is intensifying as it moves northward, with landfall possible in northeastern or northern Japan on Tuesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous sea conditions, the Meteorological Agency said Monday.

The agency is warning residents to remain on alert for high winds, heavy rain, high waves and the risk of landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. River levels may rise rapidly, and there is a risk of lightning strikes and sudden gusts.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Nari, or taifū no. 5, as it is known in Japanese, was located roughly 180 kilometers southeast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, in the Pacific, traveling north at a speed of 35 kph. The storm had a central pressure of 985 hectopascals, with sustained winds near the center measuring 90 kph and peak gusts reaching 126 kph. Winds stronger than 54 kph were reported within a radius of up to 500 km from the storm’s center.