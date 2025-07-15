The Facebook post shows a photo of a pretty curly-haired girl on a tricycle and says she is Hannelore Kaufmann, a 13-year-old from Berlin who died in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

But there is no such Holocaust victim and the photo is not real, but generated by AI.

Content creators, often based in South Asia, are churning out such posts for money, targeting Westerners' emotional reactions to the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jewish people died, researchers say.