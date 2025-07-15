Discussions among political parties in Japan on securing a stable energy supply have been slow in the lead-up to Sunday's election for the House of Councilors, despite a recent surge in risks to energy security.
Rising tensions in the Middle East following a recent U.S. strike on nuclear facilities in Iran have fueled concerns that the Strait of Hormuz, a key corridor for crude oil transportation, may be closed. A Strait of Hormuz closure would deal a blow to Japan's energy security as the country is heavily reliant on imports for fossil fuels.
Opposition parties are divided over whether Japan should utilize nuclear power.
