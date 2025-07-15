Ichiro Kanai knows that if you have a thrilling city to explore like Tokyo — the eclectic architecture, far-flung galleries and picturesque backstreets — it’s best done riding a bicycle.

Tokyobike sells a range of light pedal-powered bikes designed for urban exploration. With their earthy colors, it's a functional accompaniment to a lifestyle that prizes minimalist design and products with simple aesthetics — Apple’s iPhones being the tech equivalent.

“It's most fun to ride through unfamiliar places. When I ride my bike, I feel really nostalgic. In the evening, I hear voices from inside the houses and smell the food. It suddenly brings back memories. That’s something you can only experience on a bike,” said Kanai, founder and president of Tokyobike.