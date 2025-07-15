Panasonic’s newest battery plant in the U.S. is on track to reach full production by later this year, a senior executive said, easing concern about the Japanese electronics maker’s commitment to supplying Tesla and other electric vehicle makers.

"We’re going to be full production this year,” Megan Myungwon Lee, the company’s head of North American operations, said in an interview on Monday.

Her comments come after Japan’s Nikkei reported last week that Panasonic planned to delay bringing production at the Kansas facility up to full capacity.