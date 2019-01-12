Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel shoots the puck as he is tripped by Anaheim's Josh Manson on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Penguins rally past Ducks

AP

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - Jake Guentzel scored three times, Phil Kessel got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early three-goal deficit for a 7-4 victory over the Ducks on Friday night, sending Anaheim to its 10th consecutive loss.

Tanner Pearson scored the tying goal midway through the third and added another with 3:25 left for the Penguins, who roared back for their 10th win in 11 games with a four-goal third period.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and three assists, while Guentzel scored two goals in the second period and added an empty-netter to wrap up his second hat trick of the season in a wild opener to Pittsburgh’s five-game West Coast trip.

“We played a pretty good game,” Sidney Crosby said. “I know it was 3-0, but we still felt like we did some good things in the first period. … I think we just kept going the same way. We didn’t get away from our game or open up too much.”

Jakob Silfverberg scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal late in the second period, but the Ducks are 0-7-3 since winning on Dec. 17 at Pittsburgh, going 0-7-3.

Matt Murray stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s a good confidence-builder for us,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’re just hard to defend against. We have threats throughout our lineup. That’s the sign of a good hockey team, when you get different contributions at different times.”

Nick Ritchie, Ryan Getzlaf and Daniel Sprong scored in the first period, but Anaheim couldn’t maintain its start.

Hurricanes 4, Sabres 3

In Raleigh, Sebastian Aho scored two goals off the skates of Buffalo defensemen, and Carolina held on to spoil Jeff Skinner’s return to Raleigh.

Micheal Ferland had a deflected goal and two assists, Justin Williams also scored and Teuvo Teravainen added two assists.

Flames 4, Panthers 3

In Calgary, Michael Frolik had a goal and two assists to lead the streaking Flames to a comeback victory over Florida.

Jets 4, Red Wings 2

In Winnipeg, Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists as the Jets defeated Detroit.

