Tokyo reported 969 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as two more prefectures entered the country’s third coronavirus state of emergency.

Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures fell under the emergency, which already covers Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures until May 31.

Wednesday’s caseload in Tokyo was also higher than that of a week ago, when the capital reported 621 cases, and two weeks ago, on April 28, when it recorded 925 infections.

Of Wednesday’s total cases in Tokyo, people age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 100 cases, while the number of patients in serious condition under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 86, up by five from Tuesday.

The total of new infections recorded in Tokyo in the week through Wednesday averaged 874, compared with 798.9 a week earlier.

On Tuesday, Japan registered 6,244 new infections nationwide, while a total of 113 new deaths linked to the virus were reported across the country, marking the first day with over 100 new fatalities in four days.

The figure included 55 in Osaka Prefecture, a record high there. Most of the 55 people were in their 70s or older, while they also included two in their 40s and three in their 50s.

Osaka Prefecture confirmed 974 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and its medical system remained under severe strain, with the occupancy rate for hospital beds for severely ill patients above 158%.