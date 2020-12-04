The government plans to distribute additional benefits of ¥50,000 in principle to each low-income single-parent household by the end of the year, informed sources said Friday.

Through the measure, the government hopes to support needy families amid the prolonged economic impact from the new coronavirus outbreak.

To finance the additional benefits, the government plans to use reserve funds set aside for coronavirus countermeasures, the sources said.

The government provided ¥50,000 each to single-parent households receiving child-rearing allowances under an extraordinary benefit program financed by its second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 that was enacted in June. An additional ¥30,000 was provided for each child after the first.

The ruling parties have been calling on the government to provide further assistance as the country’s employment situation has been worsening due to the nationwide resurgence of the coronavirus, sources familiar with the situation said.

As in the previous case, the government is expected to offer ¥50,000 each also to single-parent households that are not child-rearing allowance recipients, if they are confirmed to have suffered a plunge in their income.

The government plans to provide additional benefits again for each child after the first.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)