East Japan Railway Co. is set to move up the departure times for the last trains by about 30 minutes next spring to improve labor conditions for maintenance personnel, company officials said Thursday.

The railway, better known as JR East, decided to change the schedules of several lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including the busy Yamanote Line, so the final trains of the day will arrive at their final destinations by around 1 a.m. at the latest, the officials said.

JR East is also thinking of pushing back the departure times of its first trains in the morning, they said.

Aside from improving labor conditions, the changes are also believed to be part of cost-cutting efforts sparked by the drop in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The officials said the move is aimed at providing more time for maintenance employees, who work overnight after service concludes, and will thus improve their efficiency. The company also expects that it will make it easier to recruit more workers.

On some lines, maintenance staff have to conduct their work by hand because the machines usually needed cannot be installed in time, they said.

In the April-June quarter, JR East reported a net loss of ¥155.3 billion ($1.46 billion).

Last month, West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) made a similar announcement, saying it planned to move up the times of its last trains on several lines, including the Osaka loop line, by some 30 minutes next spring to create a better working environment for maintenance workers.

RELATED PHOTOS The last trains of the night on the Yamanote and other lines in Tokyo run by East Japan Railway Co. will start leaving earlier next spring. | KYODO