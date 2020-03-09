Japan's local governments worry they don't have enough emergency interpreters

Several prefectural governments around Japan are concerned about a shortage of volunteer interpreters and translators to support foreign residents and tourists during disasters after achieving limited progress addressing the problem, according to a new survey.

Disasters in recent years, including massive floods triggered by typhoons in 2019, have brought to light the difficulty of marshalling a sufficient number of language professionals to assist non-Japanese speakers, a problem made more urgent as Japan promotes inbound tourism to boost the economy and seeks more foreign workers to alleviate the labor shortage.

In the Kyodo News survey of all 47 prefectures, 70 percent said they don’t have enough registered volunteer linguists to provide information on safety, relief services and other important matters in different languages.

Thirty-two prefectural governments said they expect to fall short in providing Vietnamese interpreters and translators. Japan has seen a sharp rise in Vietnamese residents in recent years due to an increase in technical intern trainees from the Southeast Asian country.

The number of Vietnamese living in Japan stood at about 370,000 as of June 2019, rising more than fourfold in a five-year span. Officials say this has been due largely to more Japanese companies entering the fast-growing Vietnamese market, resulting in increased interest in Japan among young people there.

Government-affiliated foundations that work with prefectures to promote international relations at the local level enter volunteering arrangements with people who speak foreign languages. Around 8,000 foreign language volunteers are registered with foundations across the country to offer their disaster relief services to prefectural governments.

In Chiba Prefecture, for instance, 635 people have registered to offer English interpretation or translation and 116 for assistance in Chinese, but there are only seven Vietnamese-speaking and two Nepali-speaking volunteers.

Local governments are generally in need of more Tagalog and Indonesian interpreters and translators, the survey showed.

Minoru Naito, an associate professor of global studies in the graduate school at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, said prefectures need to establish arrangements to mutually dispatch volunteers and provide interpretation though online video systems.

Local governments will be better prepared if training programs are provided for such volunteers so they can help non-Japanese with legal, medical and public service matters, he said.