Japan ruling party official urges 'full-scale border control measures' to prevent spread of Wuhan virus

A ruling party official on Sunday called on the government to take “full-scale border control measures” to prevent the spread of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus while paying close attention to updates from the World Health Organization.

In a TV program, Tomomi Inada, executive acting secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, also urged the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to ensure the public is fully given necessary information on the new virus, which appears to have originated in Wuhan, China.

On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed Japan’s third case of infection.

Noting that China’s government decided on Saturday to effectively ban overseas travel by its citizens starting Monday, Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in the TV program that the move by Beijing is certain to have a considerable impact on Japan’s tourism industry and that the Japanese government should give consideration to the issue.

According to China’s government, nearly 2,000 people in the country have developed pneumonia caused by the new virus and the death toll has topped 50.