U.S. President Donald Trump said he reached a deal with Indonesia that will see goods from the country face a 19% tariff, while U.S. exports will not be taxed.

"They are paying 19% and we are not paying anything,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House. "We are going to have full access to Indonesia.”

Trump has sent tariff letters over the last week to multiple trading partners, increasing pressure on negotiators ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline for higher duties to take effect. A pact with Indonesia, which was threatened with a 32% tariff, would be the first struck with a country targeted by one of those messages to reduce their rate.