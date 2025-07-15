Nissan will wind down production at its local Oppama plant and transfer assembly of vehicles to a factory in Kyushu, as the struggling Japanese carmaker seeks to reduce costs and capacity as part of a broader restructuring effort.

Oppama, which has been in operation since 1961 and employs roughly 2,400 workers, will cease production by March 2028, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The decision isn’t a surprise, given that the facility had already been on a list of potential closures as part of Nissan’s restructuring and cost cutting process. The carmaker has been seeking to raise funds and cut expenses due to to its rapidly deteriorating financial and operational position, as Chief Executive Officer Ivan Espinosa seeks to turn the company around.