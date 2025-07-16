Israel launched several air attacks in Syria and Lebanon in the past day, increasing tensions with its neighbors.
The Israel Defense Forces struck several tanks advancing toward Suwayda province in southern Syria on Monday. On Tuesday, strikes on military vehicles intensified.
Israel’s government said it was acting in defense of the Druze community, a minority group the Jewish state has pledged to protect.
