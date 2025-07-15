China’s economic growth exceeded Beijing’s full-year target in the second quarter, as strong exports to markets outside the U.S. helped sustain production and offset pressure caused by Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Gross domestic product expanded 5.2% in April-June from a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares with a 5.1% median forecast from surveyed economists and a gain of 5.4% in the first quarter.

Benchmark Chinese stock indexes in Hong Kong and on the mainland largely held on to their early gains after the data. The yuan was steady while the yield on China’s 10-year government bond was little changed.