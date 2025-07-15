Nvidia plans to resume sales of its H20 AI chip to China after securing Washington’s assurances that such shipments would get approved, a dramatic reversal from the Trump administration’s earlier stance.
U.S. government officials told Nvidia they would green-light export licenses for the H20 artificial intelligence accelerator, the company said in a blog post. That China-specific variant was created to comply with earlier trade curbs, but has since April also been blocked from sale in the country without a U.S. permit.
Billionaire co-founder Jensen Huang appeared on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV shortly after Nvidia announced the decision, saying the company had secured approval to begin shipping.
