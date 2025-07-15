Producers of Italy's renowned Chianti wine have demanded a new export strategy backed by the EU targeting markets such as South America, Asia and Africa following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of additional tariffs on European imports.

Italy currently exports more wine to the U.S. than any other country, but producers are increasingly looking to diversify amid the trade uncertainty.

"There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves. It should be seen as an opportunity to accelerate a new export strategy, focusing on alternative and more stable markets," said Giovanni Busi, the president of Consorzio Vino Chianti, an association gathering the Chianti wine producers in the Tuscany region.