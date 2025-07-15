Yahoo News Japan was the most popular news website globally with 921 million visits in a month, topping The New York Times and the BBC, according to a U.K. trade publication survey released Monday .

Press Gazette, the publication that monitors media and journalism developments, used Similarweb data from May to gauge the popularity and found that Brazil-based Globo.com came in second with 795 million visits, followed by The New York Times at 624.5 million visits.

Microsoft’s news site came in third (500.5 million visits) followed by the BBC and CNN at 474.4 million and 464.3 million, respectively. Other Japanese news sites to make the top 50 ranking included Livedoor and KDDI’s au one, the monthly survey showed.