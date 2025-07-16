Britain set up a secret plan to bring thousands of Afghans to the U.K. after their personal details were disclosed in one of the country's worst-ever data breaches, putting them at risk of reprisals from the Taliban after their return to power.

Concerns that individuals could be targeted by the Taliban led the previous Conservative government to set up the relocation plan, involving thousands of people and estimated to cost the government about £2 billion ($2.7 billion).

The leak by the Ministry of Defence in early 2022, which led to data being published on Facebook the following year, and the secret relocation program, were subject to what is known as a superinjunction preventing the media from reporting what happened, which was lifted on Tuesday by a court.