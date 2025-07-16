Work to consolidate public facilities, including both national and local government buildings, is gaining momentum across Japan, reflecting a growing need to make more efficient use of public spaces amid a declining population.

One notable example is the development of regional government office complexes that bring together multiple branch offices of national government ministries and agencies in close proximity to local government buildings. Municipal facilities such as libraries are increasingly being constructed within these government office complexes, further streamlining public services.

The Finance Ministry, which oversees the management of state-owned property, is actively promoting such initiatives as a key part of regional revitalization strategies.