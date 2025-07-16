One would imagine three-time major champion Scottie Scheffler would be desperate to continue American domination of the British Open and lift the Claret Jug for the first time this week at Royal Portrush.

The 29-year-old is the bookmakers' favorite after a stunningly consistent season including winning the PGA Championship and during his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday he spoke of his growing love for links golf.

But when asked how long he celebrates his victories, an introspective Scheffler veered off into questioning what was even the point of being the best golfer in the world.