Japanese stocks have been stuck trading below their peak for more than a year, hit by the trade war, then by political instability and increasingly by fiscal concerns.

The Nikkei 225 index is down 3.87% on year, and off by more than 6% from its record of 42,426.77 reached on July 11, 2024.

This comes as indexes globally are rallying, with the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes in the U.S., Germany's DAX and South Korea's Kospi all at or near records.