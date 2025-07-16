An increasing number of companies in Japan are recruiting women for fishery work in an attempt to address the sector's declining workforce.

Efforts to attract women into the industry reflect the struggles of many fishery businesses in finding young workers who can continue operations in the future.

This summer, calls for female fishery workers were on full display at job fairs for the sector. One such fair was held on July 5 in the city of Fukuoka, while similar events are planned in Tokyo and the city of Osaka later this month.