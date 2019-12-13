A Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft based in Djibouti is seen training over a tanker in the Gulf of Aden in August 2015. A P-3C plane is due to take part in a planned SDF mission to the Middle East. | KYODO

National

Cabinet set to approve SDF dispatch, including Izumo-class helicopter carrier, to Middle East on Dec. 23

Kyodo, JIJI

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party endorsed a draft plan Friday for an independent mission to the Middle East for Self-Defense Forces ships, including one of its two Izumo-class helicopter carriers, paving the way for Cabinet approval later this month.

The draft, which is likely to be approved Dec. 23 by the Cabinet, stresses the importance of ensuring the safety of navigation for Japan-related vessels operating in the Middle East and stipulates the dispatch of a helicopter carrier and patrol aircraft as well as some 250 SDF personnel to boost intelligence gathering in the region.

According to the plan, which will be independent of a U.S.-led coalition in the region, the government will base the mission on Article 4 of the Defense Ministry establishment law, which calls for conducting necessary survey and research.

In the event of an emergency, the draft said the SDF will engage in maritime policing action based on Article 82 of the SDF law, which stipulates that troops may take necessary actions at sea to safeguard Japanese lives and property.

The draft leaves room for individual cases in which foreign vessels may also be protected by the SDF.

RELATED STORIES

Operations in the area, including drills, will start later this month, and the one-year mission can be extended with Cabinet approval.

Sending SDF personnel overseas is a sensitive issue in Japan as entanglement in a foreign conflict could violate the country’s war-renouncing Constitution.

In response to concerns that the plan could ease restraints on overseas activities by the SDF, the government has decided to require the SDF’s activities to be reported to the Diet.

The government will divert one of two P-3C patrol aircraft currently based in Djibouti for anti-piracy activities off the coast of Somalia for the new mission, according to the draft.

The SDF mission will be limited to the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, as well as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, it said.

The government told an LDP meeting that it is arranging for the helicopter carrier to be refueled at Salalah port in Oman.

The government also said at the LDP meeting that it has asked the French military to allow any injured SDF members in the mission to receive treatment at a military hospital in Djibouti.

Japan was reluctant to join a U.S.-led coalition to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea lane through which around a fifth of the world’s oil passes, out of concern that doing so could hurt Tokyo’s friendly ties with Tehran.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yukika Minamino
U.S. digital publisher boosts reach of Japanese 'light novels' in English-speaking world
"Isekai Rebuilding Project," a fantasy novel by a Hokkaido-based writer who publishes under the pseudonym Yukika Minamino, has become available to English-reading audiences through a website run by...
This drawing by a courtroom sketch artist shows former top farm bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa, who is accused of killing his reclusive son, at his trial in the Tokyo District Court Wednesday.
Prosecutors demand 8-year prison term for ex-farm bureaucrat Hideaki Kumazawa
Prosecutors on Friday sought an eight-year jail term for a former top bureaucrat at the farm ministry who has admitted in his high-profile trial to killing his socially reclusive son in Tokyo. H...
Image Not Available
Japan's public insurance to cover preventive breast and ovary removal for cancer patients
The health ministry decided Friday to extend public health insurance to cover mastectomies and oophorectomies for people with breast or ovarian cancer who are at risk of developing further tumors d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol aircraft based in Djibouti is seen training over a tanker in the Gulf of Aden in August 2015. A P-3C plane is due to take part in a planned SDF mission to the Middle East. | KYODO

, , ,