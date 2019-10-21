Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls to around ¥108.50 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar weakened to levels around ¥108.50 in sluggish Tokyo trading Monday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.56-56, down from ¥108.64-64 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1163-1164, up from $1.1124-1124, and at ¥121.20-21, up from ¥120.86-86.

The dollar fell close to ¥108.30 in the early morning on risk-averse selling by investors disappointed with the British House of Commons’ postponement of a vote on a new Brexit deal Saturday, traders said.

But the greenback later took an upturn and gradually gained ground to around ¥108.50 thanks to buybacks by Japanese importers and fresh purchases prompted by the Nikkei 225’s solid moves, traders said.

The dollar struggled for direction in the afternoon amid the dearth of major trade incentives.

“The Brexit issue remains a focal point,” said an official at a Japanese bank.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A U.S. $100 banknote and a Chinese 100 yuan banknote are seen in this photo illustration.
Rich Chinese outnumber wealthy Americans for first time, study shows
The number of rich Chinese has surpassed the count of wealthy Americans for the first time as both countries keep churning out millionaires, a study by Credit Suisse showed. The Swiss bank's ann...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rise moderately as hope grow for U.S.-China deal
Tokyo stocks gained moderate ground Monday on buying induced by a rosier prospect for U.S.-China trade talks. The Nikkei 225 average rose 56.22 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at a fresh ...
This digital illustration shows Japan's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, which is being built by a consortium of Japanese firms.
Japan rushes to establish LNG bunkering hub as environmental rules push global fleet to natural gas
A U.N.-led call for action to tighten sulfur oxide emissions may also be a trigger accelerating a shift to natural gas as fuel for the global shipping fleet, and Japan is wasting no time trying to ...

,