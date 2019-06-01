Firefighters and police officers are seen at Kanazawa Seaside Line's Shin-Sugita Station following a train accident Saturday. | KYODO

National

About 20 passengers injured as automated train in Yokohama travels in wrong direction

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - An automated train operated by Yokohama Seaside Line Co. on Saturday traveled in the wrong direction, causing about 20 people to be injured, a local fire department said.

Some appeared to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as the train made contact with a buffer stop at Shin-Sugita Station, the department said, but other details were not immediately available.

The trains are on an automated guideway transit system connecting Shin-Sugita and Kanazawa Hakkei in Yokohama.

