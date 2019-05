Aerospace startup Interstellar Technology Inc. said it postponed the planned launch of a small rocket on Thursday due to strong wind.

The unmanned MOMO-3 was originally scheduled to blast off on Tuesday, but that was thwarted by a fuel-system glitch.

Interstellar Technology said the launch from its test site in Hokkaido would be rescheduled for Friday or later.

If successful, the MOMO-3 would be Japan’s first privately developed rocket to reach outer space.