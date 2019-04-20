An Air Self-Defense Force F-35A fighter takes part in a military review at the Ground Self-Defense Force's Asaka training ground in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, last October. | AFP-JIJI

Japan won't alter plan to buy U.S. F-35As despite crash; U.S. to send ship to recover fighter's remains

Kyodo

WASHINGTON - Japan will go ahead with its F-35A fighter purchases from the United States as planned despite a recent crash involving one of the aircraft, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday after talks with U.S. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

But given concerns about the safety of the F-35As, Iwaya asked that the United States cooperate in investigating the cause of the accident, a request to which Shanahan agreed.

“At this point, we have no specific information that would lead to a change in our procurement plan,” Iwaya told reporters after the talks at the Pentagon. “We have no plan to alter the acquisition and deployment plan.”

Iwaya said Shanahan told him that the United States will dispatch a ship to the crash site in an effort to recover the bulk of the wreckage of the Lockheed Martin-designed aircraft.

The accident occurred in the Pacific off Aomori Prefecture during an Air Self-Defense Force exercise earlier this month.

