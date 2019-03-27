National / Crime & Legal

Former employee of trading house Sumitomo admits raping job-hunting student, say Tokyo police

JIJI

Tokyo police arrested a former employee of major trading house Sumitomo Corp. on Tuesday on charges that include the rape of a job-hunting university student.

The man, Takuya Miyoshi, 24, has admitted to the charges, investigative sources said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Chuo Police Station, Miyoshi is suspected of raping a woman in her 20s in her hotel room in the early morning hours of March 2 after getting her drunk at an izakaya pub in Chuo Ward.

The student met with Miyoshi, a graduate of the same university, as part of her job-search efforts. The man is believed to have stolen the card key for the hotel room where she was staying when he escorted her to the room with his coworkers, for which he has also been charged with theft. He later intruded into the room alone.

The student had filed an offense report with the police.

According to Sumitomo, Miyoshi, who was in his first year at the company, was fired on March 6 for the alleged crime.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to the victim,” Sumitomo said.

The company also apologized to job-hunting students and related parties for causing trouble. It has since banned employees from consuming alcohol when meeting job-seeking students.

