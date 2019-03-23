Business / Corporate

Tepco unit to tie up with JXTG on hydrogen production for fuel-cell vehicles

Kyodo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s thermal power generation unit will team up with a subsidiary of JXTG Holdings Inc. to start producing hydrogen for fuel cell vehicles in 2020.

Tepco Fuel & Power Inc. said Friday that it and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp. have agreed to build a facility to produce hydrogen on the premises of the Tepco subsidiary’s power plant in Tokyo because a private-public effort is underway to spread the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The new facility will be capable of supplying hydrogen to about 290 fuel cell cars a day.

The government is promoting the use of hydrogen in an effort to showcase the clean technology during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and bus firms plan to operate over 100 fuel cell buses during the games.

The latest hydrogen deal will involve Tepco Fuel & Power’s operations, which are set to be transferred to Jera Co., an energy joint venture it set up with Chubu Electric Power Co., in April.

Fuel cell vehicles are powered by electricity generated by the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen and do not emit carbon dioxide. Unlike systems based on directly supplied electricity, a fuel cell can store hydrogen until needed without losing its charge.

But spreading the use of hydrogen remains a challenge due to the high costs and lack of infrastructure, especially fuel stations.

Following the triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2011, there has been growing public interest in renewable energy in resource-scarce Japan.

Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, Japan is aiming for a 26 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from 2013 levels.

In the private sector, Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. have already developed hydrogen-powered FCVs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
30% of Japanese companies keen to increase hiring of new grads in 2020: poll
A recent poll has found that more than 30 percent of Japanese companies surveyed plan to hire more new graduates in spring 2020 than they did this year. Including those aiming to secure about th...
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey for March is likely to show a slump in business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, according to projections by private think tanks.
Bank of Japan's tankan like to show slump in manufacturing sentiment, projections say
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey for March is likely to show a slump in business sentiment among major Japanese manufacturers, according to the latest projections by 12 private ...
Image Not Available
Dollar tumbles below ¥110.80 in Tokyo
The dollar traded below ¥111.80 in Tokyo Friday, weighed down by lower U.S. long-term interest rates and Japanese stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.77-77, down from ¥111.59-59 at...

, , , , ,