National

Japan doubles quota for working holiday visas for Taiwanese

Kyodo

TAIPEI - Taiwan and Japan signed an agreement on Thursday to allow more young Taiwanese adults to apply for working holiday visas in Japan, while the annual quota for Japanese youth will remain the same.

In the absence of diplomatic ties, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association President Chiou I-jen and his Japanese counterpart, Mikio Numata, chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, signed the agreement at Japan’s de facto embassy in Taipei.

Starting next month, the quota for working holiday visas for Taiwan will be increased from 5,000 annually to 10,000 due to the growing number of Taiwanese applicants. Applicants of the program must be aged from 18 to 30 years old.

Numata said when the program was first introduced in 2009, the annual quota was 2,000. While it was increased to 5,000 annually in 2014, the number of Taiwanese applicants continues to grow. Last year alone, more than 8,400 young Taiwanese adults applied for the working holiday visas, he said.

Following several rounds of consultations, Numata said Japan decided to double the annual quota to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the program.

“I personally believe that if the young people in Japan and Taiwan can better understand each other through this program, it will help the Japan-Taiwan ties to become a role model for the world in terms of developing bilateral ties,” he said.

Chiou said it is important for “the pillar of the country,” referring to young people, to live and work in a foreign country to experience firsthand the way of life and working environment of that country.

He pointed out that while more and more young Taiwanese adults are applying for Japan’s working holiday visas, young Japanese adults do not seem as interested in doing so.

Due to the low number of Japanese applicants for Taiwan’s working holiday visa, the annual will remain at 5,000.

Kazuhiro Nihei of Ibaraki Prefecture came to Taiwan in 2015 to learn Chinese and was on a working holiday visa since 2016.

Learning Chinese during the day and working at a restaurant at night, Nihei said he began to understand Taiwan and its people, who he described as “optimistic” and “adventurous.”

“They always tell me, ‘Don’t think too much, just try and see,'” said Nihei, 30.

After staying for about four years, Nihei said he has gradually discovered the “charm” of Taiwan and would hate to leave.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese citizen believed to be among 5 miners killed by gunmen in Ethiopia
Five miners in Ethiopia were shot dead by unidentified gunmen earlier this week and the Japanese Embassy is trying to confirm media reports Thursday that one of the victims was a Japanese citize...
An academic group of researchers was recently formed to promote the study of sake in Niigata, led by Niigata University professor Akira Sawamura.
Comprehensive sake study group formed in Niigata
A group has been formed in the city of Niigata to promote comprehensive study on sake from an academic perspective. Domestic sake consumption is on a declining trend after a recent boom....
Former Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura (left) and former Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui wave to voters Thursday in the city. The two recently resigned to call an election, running for the positions of governor and mayor respectively, to promote their plan to merge local governments.
Osaka wrestles with merger plan as campaign for governor kicks off
To merge or not to merge? That is the question Osaka hopes to finally answer as the campaign for Osaka governor kicked off Thursday morning. It's an election being watched closely not on...