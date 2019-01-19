National / Politics

In Hawaii, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya says Japan is hoping for results from second U.S.-North Korea summit

Kyodo

The government Saturday welcomed the planned second summit between the United States and North Korea, expressing hope that tangible results will come from the talks aimed at achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“We hope there will be more concrete results toward denuclearization than in the first summit,” Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters in Hawaii.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February, the White House said Friday. The venue for the talks has yet to be announced.

The two countries have remained apart over the process for North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program despite Kim pledging to work toward “complete” denuclearization of the peninsula in the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore last June.

Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Foreign Ministry, held phone talks Saturday with Stephen Biegun, U.S. special representative to North Korea, confirming close bilateral and trilateral cooperation with South Korea in handling Pyongyang, the ministry said.

Japan has maintained that the international community needs to keep the pressure on North Korea to achieve denuclearization, while trying to present a common front with the United States on North Korean issues.

Tokyo is expected to ask Washington to bring up the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s at the upcoming summit.

“Progress in the U.S.-N Korea talks would help create an environment in which we can achieve progress on the abduction issue,” a Japanese government source said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Work to demolish the former town hall, where dozens of people died when it was hit by the March 11, 2011, tsunami, begins in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. Some residents wanted the building to be preserved as a memorial.
Despite some calling for it to be preserved, Iwate Prefecture town begins demolishing tsunami-hit...
Work began Saturday to tear down a former town hall building in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, where dozens of people died after it was hit by a tsunami in 2011, despite calls by some local resident...
Image Not Available
In wake of Hitachi decision, minister says Japan's strategy of promoting nuclear exports will not...
Japan's strategy of promoting nuclear exports will not change following Hitachi Ltd.'s decision to suspend a nuclear power plant construction project in Britain, industry minister Hiroshige Seko...
The Legislative Council holds a meeting on the special adoption system last June in Tokyo. kyodo
Japan to expand age limit for special adoption system to cover children under 15
The Justice Ministry plans to expand the special adoption system to cover children under 15 years old, compared with the current basic age limit of under 6, Jiji Press learned Saturday. The revi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya expresses hope that the second summit between North Korea and the United States will produce concrete fruits at a news conference in Hawaii on Saturday Japan time. | KYODO

,