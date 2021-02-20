Sara Takanashi won her third women’s ski jumping World Cup event of the season and the 60th of her career on Friday.

The 24-year-old extended her record for career victories — by men or women — with the best jump in both rounds on the normal hill at Rasnov, Romania, for a winning total of 239.2 points. Norway’s Silje Opseth was runner-up. Slovene Nika Kriznar, who won Thursday, was third.

“The wind was swirling so the conditions were difficult, but I was able to focus on what I needed to do,” Takanashi said.

The same trio has monopolized the podium for four straight events. Takanashi has reached the podium six times this season in nine competitions.

In the four events since being disqualified for a minor suit violation on Feb. 5, Takanashi has won three times and finished second once.