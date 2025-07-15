Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering holding a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is set to visit the 2025 Osaka Expo this week, government sources have said.

The prime minister is understood to be aiming for a path to agreement in the ongoing bilateral tariff negotiations by meeting with the U.S. top negotiator in person.

Bessent will attend the United States' "national day" event at the Osaka Expo on Saturday, in which the country's traditions and culture will be presented. The meeting with Ishiba is expected to take place in Tokyo.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump notified Japan of its plan to impose a 25% "reciprocal" tariff on all imports from the country, effective from Aug. 1. Positioning this date as the deadline for the bilateral negotiations, Ishiba has instructed the relevant Cabinet members to continue talks.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference on Tuesday, "We will vigorously explore the possibility of an agreement that will benefit both sides while protecting our national interests."