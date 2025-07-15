A Milan court placed Italian luxury label Loro Piana SpA under judicial oversight for one year, saying the LVMH-owned label famous for its cashmere clothing failed to stop subcontractors from exploiting migrant workers.

In some Italian factories, working hours largely exceeded the 8-hour legal standard, employees slept on shop floors and were paid a fraction of Italy’s legal minimum, prosecutors said, according to the ruling. The court also said that Loro Piana omitted due-diligence checks.

The order means that a court will appoint a special administrator to oversee the company’s business and will be tasked to clean up the production process. Loro Piana isn’t under criminal investigation over the oversight failings, the court said.