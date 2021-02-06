Sara Takanashi’s hopes of another women’s ski jumping World Cup win were dashed Friday as the Japanese star was disqualified for a suit violation while leading the field at an event in Austria.

Takanashi, who topped the qualifying round with a 90.5-meter jump in Hinzenbach, completed a jump of 91.5 meters with her first attempt in the main round and sat atop the standings before being disqualified.

Nika Kriznar of Slovenia won the event with 234.7 points on jumps of 89 and 90.5 meters, claiming her maiden World Cup title.

Yuki Ito was also disqualified for the same infringement during the qualification round.

According to Takanashi’s head coach, Tomoharu Yokokawa, she was wearing the same suit as during qualification but the size at her thigh was adjudged to have been fractionally over the regulation.

Yokokawa, nonetheless, was positive about the 24-year-old’s performance.

“She’s been able to take off in the same direction, without wobbling,” he said.

Takanashi was runner-up in the fourth individual World Cup event of the year on Sunday in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, where she claimed her 102nd podium finish.

Takanashi last won a World Cup event last March in Norway, where she secured her 57th title to extend her record for the most wins, including the men. She also became the first female jumper to reach the podium 100 times.