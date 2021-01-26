The Japan Association of Athletics Federations said Monday that test events for marathon and track and field events for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics will be held in May.

The Hokkaido-Sapporo Marathon Festival, a half-marathon event, will be held on May 5, while National Stadium in Tokyo will host the track and field events on May 9.

The latter is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour but Mitsugi Ogata, senior managing director of the JAAF, said it could be difficult to invite foreign athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final domestic Olympic qualifier for the 10,000 meters will be held on May 3 in Shizuoka Prefecture. Those for combined events are scheduled on June 12 and 13 in Nagano, with the remaining events on June 24-27 in Osaka.