Ozeki Takakeisho pulled out of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday following a run of poor results that wiped out his bid for promotion to the sport’s highest rank of yokozuna.

Having won his second top-division title in November, Takakeisho made a nightmare 0-4 start to his tsunatori tournament, in which yokozuna promotion is at stake. An ozeki can move up from sumo’s second-highest rank by winning two straight championships.

After logging two wins and seven losses through Day 9 of the 15-day tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, Takakeisho will go into his next meet as a demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki, and must post a winning record to keep his rank.

The 24-year-old Tokiwayama stable wrestler’s withdrawal brings the number of absentees in the top two division to 17, the highest since World War II. It is the sixth time in his career that Takakeisho has missed all or part of a grand tournament.

Both grand champions, Hakuho and Kakuryu, have also pulled out of the New Year meet. Hakuho tested positive for the coronavirus in the lead-up to the event, while Kakuryu withdrew on the opening day, citing lower back pain.