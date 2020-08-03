Olympic diver Ken Terauchi tests positive for coronavirus

Ken Terauchi, a five-time Olympian who is set to represent Japan in men's diving at the Tokyo Games next summer, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his sponsor announced Monday.

According to the company, Terauchi experienced initial symptoms of the virus on July 25 and had a fever measuring over 37 Celsius on July 27 and 28.

He underwent a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test on Friday after finding out that an acquaintance he met after training on July 24 tested positive for the virus.

The 39-year-old is currently hospitalized with a fever and abnormalities with his sense of taste and smell.