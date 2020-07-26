Marinos midfielder Keita Endo loaned out to Union Berlin

Yokohama F. Marinos will loan out Japan midfielder Keita Endo to the Bundesliga's Union Berlin until the end of next June, the J. League first-division club said Saturday.

The contract includes an option for a full transfer depending on Endo's performance in the German top flight.

Endo was a product of Yokohama's youth academy and turned pro in 2016. He scored 13 goals in 102 matches in the top-flight J1, and helped Marinos win their fourth league title last season.

"For 16 years counting my years in school, I've spent more than half my life with F. Marinos and learned a lot," Endo said in a comment through the club.

"I think the only way I can repay that is to produce results and contribute in Germany."

An attacking midfielder who excels at finding gaps to exploit, Endo made his first appearance with the national team in December and is a contender for a spot in Japan's Olympic team next summer.

The 22-year-old made his last J. League appearance this season on Sunday during Marinos' away game against Consadole Sapporo. He played 17 minutes before being substituted out.

Union Berlin, once home to former Japan defender Atsuto Uchida, were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last season and finished 11th.