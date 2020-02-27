Japan judo federation discusses Olympic team selections

The All Japan Judo Federation held a meeting of its strengthening committee Thursday to discuss selections for its team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The host nation is expected to pick a 12-member team including reigning men’s 73-kg Olympic champion Shohei Ono and back-to-back women’s 52-kg world champion Uta Abe.

The federation has instituted a three-stage selection process for Olympic team members, and this second stage involves a review of strong international competitors’ records.

The committee plans to pick judoka who have been judged by more than two-thirds of the attendees at Thursday’s meeting as having outclassed their rivals by a large margin.

In addition to Ono and Abe, Hisayoshi Harasawa in the men’s over-100-kg division and Chizuru Arai in the women’s 70-kg are among judoka who appear to be poised for Olympic team selection at this stage.

Nineteen-year-old Akira Sone became Japan’s first judoka to qualify for the games through the first stage of the selection process last November after she won the women’s over-78-kg championship at the Grand Slam Osaka.

Reigning world champion Joshiro Maruyama and 2017 world champion Hifumi Abe, older brother of Uta, remain in a two-man race for selection in the men’s 66-kg class.

The berth looks likely to be decided at the All-Japan Weight Class Championships, which will be held April 4-5 in Fukuoka.