Keisuke Honda signs with Brazilian club Botafogo

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda posted a short video of himself on his Twitter account on Friday, saying in Portuguese he is joining Brazilian club Botafogo.

The 33-year-old midfielder, whose last club was Dutch first-division side Vitesse Arnhem, reportedly signed an 11-month contract which will see him remain in Rio de Janeiro until the end of the 2020 season.

“Hi, how are you? I’m Keisuke Honda. Nice to meet you. I play for Botafogo. Let’s see each other in Rio de Janeiro. Until then! Thanks! Bye bye,” said Honda, who has also played for CSKA Moscow, AC Milan and Mexico’s Pachua.

Botafogo also confirmed the deal, releasing a video inspired by the Pokemon animation.

According to Brazilian news reports, Honda demanded a bullet-proof car and security guards for protection while he is in Rio de Janeiro.

Honda played at three FIFA World Cups and is aiming to be selected as an overage player for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for the senior national team.

While playing for Melbourne Victory in Australia, Honda took on the general manager role for the Cambodian national team in August 2018.

He joined Vitesse last November but quit after just six weeks, after having made headlines in September for a bizarre tweet in which he begged Manchester United to take him on, indicating he was willing to play for free.