Manchester United's Sergio Romero is seen on the pitch against Wolverhampton during an F.A. Cup match on Jan. 4 at Molineux Stadium. | REUTERS

Soccer

Manchester United goalie Sergio Romero unhurt in car crash

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escaped unhurt after crashing his Lamborghini on his way to training on Monday, a club source told AFP.

Romero, 32, was seen in images posted on social media standing next to the car which was wedged underneath a roadside crash barrier close to United’s Carrington training ground.

“Sergio is OK and is training as normal with the team,” the United source said when contacted by AFP.

Romero signed for United in 2015, but has made just 53 appearances as he has largely been second choice behind David de Gea.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Manchester United on Sunday.
Liverpool continues title march
Mohamed Salah ripped off his Liverpool jersey at a freezing Anfield after completing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in stoppage time on Sunday, rousing fans on the Kop to sing: "We're gonn...
Al-Sadd's Xavi dribbles the ball during an Asian Champions League match in Tehran on May 20, 2019. The Asian Football Confederation is reportedly considering a ban on hosting international fixtures in Iran due to security concerns.
Iran accuses AFC of bias over match-hosting ban
Iran on Sunday accused Asian soccer's governing body of bias for a proposed ban on it hosting club matches, after a spate of security incidents including the downing of an airliner. "It ...
Newcastle's Isaac Hayden celebrates scoring his team's game-winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday in Newcastle, England.
Chelsea beaten at Newcastle with last-chance header
Isaac Hayden headed the winning goal deep into stoppage time to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday. Fourth-place Chelsea went into the game l...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manchester United's Sergio Romero is seen on the pitch against Wolverhampton during an F.A. Cup match on Jan. 4 at Molineux Stadium. | REUTERS

, ,