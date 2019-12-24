Toulouse signs fullback Thomas Ramos to contract extension

High-scoring French international fullback Thomas Ramos has extended his stay with Top 14 champion Toulouse until 2023, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old scored 259 points in the French League last season (seven tries, 39 penalties and 52 conversions) and was also selected internationally for the Six Nations tournament and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The club announced the news on its website with a photo of Father Christmas holding a contract as sharpshooter Ramos signed, beneath the headline “Thomas gets extension for Christmas.”

“We want to keep our top players and we are happy he’ll now be with us until 2023,” Toulouse president Didier Lacroix said.

“We can’t wait to see him develop with us, he’s already high quality, remarkably mature, a great all-rounder and has a great temperament.

“We also want to contribute to the France effort in getting ready for the next World Cup on home soil.”

Four-time European champion Toulouse has won the French national rugby championship 20 times and the city is known in France for its fervor for the sport.