Bucks run victory streak to 17

After sitting out Milwaukee’s previous game with right quad tendon soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo had plenty of energy to lead a fourth-quarter burst that kept the Bucks’ winning streak alive.

Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 37 points in the final period to help Milwaukee pull away for its 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks outscore Memphis 37-19 in the fourth to pull away.

“I thought he was fabulous,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said of the league’s reigning MVP. “He makes at least one, maybe two 3s, finishing at the basket, and defensively, I think he is doing good things.

“So, he was just outstanding in the fourth quarter.”

The Bucks overcame Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter, converting 7 of 11 3-pointers in the third alone, to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth.

“There hasn’t been anything like that,” Jackson said of his third-quarter offense, “because everything for a minute was going in for me. I felt just like a crazy rhythm and the basket got bigger.”

But the Grizzlies couldn’t hold on as Antetokounmpo almost outscored Memphis in the fourth on his own. Milwaukee improved to 23-3, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah.

Khris Middleton added 26 points for Milwaukee, whose 17-game winning streak is second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 20-game run in the 1970-71 season.

Dillon Brooks had 19 points for the Grizzlies, while Jae Crowder had 15 points.

Lakers 113, Heat 110

In Miami, Anthony Davis scored 33 points, LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double and Los Angeles held off the Heat.

James had 12 assists and nine rebounds and Davis grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They extended the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history to 13 games and rallied from a double-digit deficit to win for the eighth time already this season.

They also dealt Miami its first home loss of the season, after an 11-0 start.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points.

Clippers 124, Timberwolves 117

In Minneapolis, Paul George scored 46 points, Kawhi Leonard had 42 and Los Angeles held on to beat Minnesota for its fourth consecutive victory.

It was the highest combined scoring output of the season for the Clippers’ new superstar duo. Leonard and George’s previous high came Dec. 1 when they combined for 65 points against Washington. They became the first set of teammates in Clippers history to each score 40 points. It was the 21st time in NBA history it has happened.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who lost their seventh in a row.

Rockets 130, Magic 107

In Orlando, James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall, in Houston’s victory over the hosts.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 27 points.

In Other Games

76ers 116, Pelicans 109

Pacers 110, Hawks 100

Hornets 83, Bulls 73

Jazz 114, Warriors 106

Knicks 103, Kings 101