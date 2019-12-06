Olympics

Tokyo 2020 organizers reveal refund policy for men's marathon tickets

Kyodo

The 2020 Tokyo Games organizing committee on Thursday outlined refund policies for Olympic marathon tickets, saying it will reimburse anyone who paid to attend the men’s race before its relocation from the nation’s capital to Sapporo.

Both the men’s and women’s marathon, along with all race walk events, will be staged in Sapporo.

The IOC announced its decision to shift the races in mid-October, but only gained reluctant acceptance from the Tokyo metropolitan government the following month.

Tickets will not be sold for the men’s or women’s marathon in Sapporo, as there will be no fixed seating along the course.

While reimbursement for men’s marathon tickets — sold individually for between ¥2,500 and ¥6,000 — will be straightforward, the refund method for women’s marathon tickets, which were packaged with other events, is still being worked out.

Tickets to the women’s marathon were bundled with those for four other track and field events at the National Stadium, such as the women’s shot put finals and the men’s 400 meters qualifying, for between ¥5,000 and ¥30,000.

The organizers are considering a range of options including partial refunds covering the marathon portion of the ticket price.

The men’s marathon will be held on the final day of the games.

